Yentamma touted to be the "Biggest Mass song of the year, ' was released on Tuesday noon and the song featuring Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Tollywood Superstar Daggubati Venkatesh along with RRR Power star Ram Charan together in one frame has sent the fans of all the three stars into a frenzy. The song is from Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Hindi and Telugu lyrics to appeal to both the Telugu and Hindi audiences.

The special cameo by Ram Charan, was the highlight of the song where he made Venky mama and Sallu Bhai dance to the Naatu Naatu steps with his energetic moves. Sharing the same, he wrote, "One of my most precious on screen moments. Love you Bhai ❤️ Dancing with these absolute legends... #Yentamma song out now.

The audience is loving it too...While Payal Dev composed the song, which was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, the rap parts were by Raftaar. Telugu choreographer Jani Master was the man behind the mass steps and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Yentamma a high-octane energy song showing Salman Khan doing the Naatu Naatu in a lungi was super special and Venkatesh of course with his imitable mannerisms was the highlight of the song. Pooja Hegde added to the glam quotient.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced under Salman Khan Films production. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles and like all Salman Khan films-Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for an Eid release worldwide this year by Zee Studios.

