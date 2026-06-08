Will Peddi Makers Reduce Ticket Prices to Boost Box Office Collections?

Ram Charan's latest blockbuster Peddi has enjoyed a dream run at the box office since its release. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama opened to massive collections and crossed major milestones within just a few days. The film has already earned more than Rs. 230 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Before the film's release, the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana allowed a temporary hike in ticket prices. This helped the makers earn higher revenues during the opening week. Ticket prices were increased in both single-screen theatres and multiplexes for the first ten days of release.

Now, as the film enters its second week, discussions have started in trade circles about whether the makers should reduce ticket prices. Industry experts believe that lower ticket rates could attract more family audiences and casual moviegoers, especially during weekdays when collections usually slow down.

Peddi has already proven its popularity with strong advance bookings, record ticket sales, and impressive weekend collections. However, maintaining the same momentum in the coming days will be important for the film's long-term box office performance.

A reduction in ticket prices could encourage more people to watch the film in theatres, helping it sustain collections and extend its successful run. At the same time, the movie is already performing strongly, so the makers may decide to continue with the existing pricing strategy for a few more days.

For now, all eyes are on the film's weekday collections and the decision of the producers regarding ticket prices. Whether prices are reduced or not, Peddi continues to dominate the box office and remains the top choice for movie lovers.