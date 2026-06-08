Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Reveals Sai Pallavi Was First Choice

Actor and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, revealing that the project was originally envisioned with Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

During an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Samantha was asked how she became associated with the film. In response, she explained that the project came to her unexpectedly and was initially developed with another actress in mind.

According to Samantha, the production team behind Tralala Moving Pictures wanted to focus on stories centered around strong female characters. As part of that vision, the makers initially planned to approach Sai Pallavi for the lead role. However, due to the actress's packed schedule and prior commitments, the collaboration could not materialize.

Samantha revealed that the screenplay was later reworked and adapted to suit her, eventually leading to her involvement in the film. She also expressed hope that more female-oriented stories would continue to be made in the industry and wished to see Sai Pallavi headline similar projects in the future.

Sai Pallavi Sends Her Wishes

Samantha's revelation quickly caught attention online, prompting a warm response from Sai Pallavi herself. Reacting to the post, Sai Pallavi conveyed her best wishes to Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, stating that the film was ultimately meant to find its way to Samantha. She also hinted that a future collaboration on a female-led project could happen someday.

The friendly exchange between the two actresses was appreciated by fans, who praised the mutual respect and support they continue to share.

About Tralala Moving Pictures

Maa Inti Bangaaram is being produced under Tralala Moving Pictures, Samantha's production house. The banner was established with the goal of creating unique and women-centric stories for audiences.

The production company made its debut with Subham, a Telugu horror-comedy that received positive attention upon its release. With Maa Inti Bangaaram, the banner is stepping into a larger-scale production featuring action, comedy, and family drama elements.

Samantha and Nandini Reddy Reunite

The film marks the reunion of Samantha and director Nandini Reddy after their successful collaboration on the fantasy comedy Oh! Baby. Expectations are high as the duo comes together once again for a project that promises a blend of entertainment, emotion, and action.

The screenplay has been developed by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti, while Prahas Boppudi has contributed additional writing support.

The cast includes Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy.

Action-Packed Role for Samantha

One of the major highlights of the film is Samantha's action-oriented character. The recently released promotional material showcased the actress performing intense action sequences while wearing a traditional saree, generating excitement among moviegoers.

The film's music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while cinematography is handled by Om Prakash. Editing responsibilities have been taken up by Dharmendra Kakarala, and the action choreography is designed by Lee Whittaker and Aejaz Gulab.

Initially planned for release in May, Maa Inti Bangaaram is now scheduled to hit theatres on June 19 after undergoing post-production work and revised promotional planning.

With Samantha leading the project and a strong creative team behind it, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the season.

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