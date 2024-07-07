Will 'Kalki 2898 AD' Make a Grand OTT Debut? Get the details!

Nag Ashwin's blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, has raked in 700 crores worldwide. Released on June 27, this film has taken the world by storm, quickly becoming a box office sensation.

Kalki 2898 AD continues to captivate audiences in theatres, and much anticipation surrounds its OTT release. Initially slated for an end-of-July OTT debut, the release has now been postponed to September. The movie, a futuristic sci-fi epic featuring stars from Bollywood and Hollywood, was released in six different languages globally.

Despite its June release, the makers have decided to extend its theatrical run until September, underscoring its massive popularity. Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as one of India's most expensive films and is projected to reach 1000 crores by the end of its theatrical journey. Amazon Prime Video has secured the streaming rights for all regional languages at a premium price. At the same time, Netflix will stream the Hindi version. Official announcements from these platforms are expected once the theatrical run concludes.

With its run extending into the second week of September, Kalki 2898 AD stands a strong chance of becoming the first Indian film to surpass Rs. 2000 crore in global box office earnings. The film's phenomenal word-of-mouth marketing and increasing viewer turnout affirm the producers' decision to prolong its theatre presence. This extraordinary success highlights the film's impact on the artistic and commercial landscape of Indian cinema, pushing boundaries like never before.