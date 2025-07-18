Who Is Monica? The Story Behind Rajinikanth’s Viral Coolie Song

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film “Coolie” is already creating waves, thanks to the chartbuster song “Monica.” But amid all the buzz, one question is taking over social media: Who is Monica?

The high-energy track features actress Pooja Hegde in a bold, retro avatar, lighting up the screen with her striking red dress, sharp dance moves, and confident performance. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song blends Western beats with a desi mass touch, making it an instant hit among fans.

But the real story lies behind the name “Monica.”

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently revealed that the character “Monica” is a tribute to none other than Italian actress Monica Bellucci. Lokesh, a longtime admirer of the Malèna star, said the film left a lasting impression on him during his teenage years. Originally, the team considered using “Monica Bellucci” in the title, but later decided to keep it short and catchy—just “Monica.”

This name was then given to Pooja Hegde’s character in the film, adding an international flair to the story.

The combination of Rajinikanth’s mass appeal, Pooja’s magnetic screen presence, and Anirudh’s pulsating beats has turned “Monica” into a viral anthem—and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.