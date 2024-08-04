Wayanad landslide: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs one crore for victims

Hyderabad: Monetary aid and assistance is being poured in from different quarters including the celebrities as rescue teams continue to find survivors and recover bodies days after a landslide hit the sleepy Wayanad in Kerala.

Joining the noble cause to support the affected people in Wayanad, Mega star Chiranjeevi and his actor-son and Global Star Ram Charan donateRs one crore to Kerala CM Relief Fund on Sunday.

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi said is deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days.

“Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!,” he wrote in the X post.

Meanwhile, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also announced a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work.