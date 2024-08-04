Who is Shraddha Kapoor’s best friend? Her friendship day post tells a heartwarming story

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday by sharing an adorable post dedicated to her best friend -- her pet dog, Shyloh.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of heartwarming pictures with Shyloh, showcasing their special bond.

In the caption, Shraddha wrote: "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye??? (Who says that the best friends have to be humans???)"

The 'Aashiqui 2' actress can be seen taking selfies with her adorable dog in the photos, sporting a no-makeup look.

Her post highlighted the deep connection she shares with her furry friend, challenging the notion that only humans can be best friends.

The pictures feature Shraddha and Shyloh enjoying playful moments together, capturing the pure and unconditional love between them.

Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for the actress's heartfelt tribute to her pet.

One fan wrote: "Aj toh shylohday hogya," while another said: "Doggie ki pakki dosthi = lifetime pakki sachi masthi."

Shraddha, who is known for her roles in films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Stree', and 'Chhichhore', often shares glimpses of her life with Shyloh on social media, making it clear that her pet holds a special place in her heart.

This Friendship Day post not only showcases the actress’s affection for Shyloh but also serves as a reminder that true friendship transcends species.

Shraddha’s bond with her pet dog resonates with many pet owners who consider their furry companions as family.

On the professional front, Shraddha is gearing up for her next release, 'Stree 2'.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Stree'.

Alongside Shraddha, the movie features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is slated to release on August 15.

