War 2 OTT Release: Streming Begins Tonight, October 9, on Netflix

After 56 days of theatrical window, NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 is gearing up for its digital premiere tonight, October 9, 2025. Fans who missed the big-screen experience can catch the latest action-packed entry in the YRF Spy Universe from the comfort of home.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie stars Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal and marks NTR’s Bollywood debut as Vikram Chelapathi. Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles. The film hit theatres on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day weekend and became one of the biggest action hits of the year.

The story follows Kabir, an undercover agent embedded in a dangerous cartel, and Vikram, a spy assigned to track him down. The film dives into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and high-stakes missions — all wrapped in large-scale action and stunning visuals.

According to reports, Netflix has secured the streaming rights for War 2, with the digital release expected on October 9, 2025. While the makers have yet to issue an official confirmation, the movie is likely to be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With its explosive action, star-studded cast, and Hrithik–Jr NTR face-off, War 2’s OTT debut is one of the most awaited streaming events of the year. Fans are eagerly watching for an official announcement from Netflix and YRF confirming the release date.

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