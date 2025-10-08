Mirai, War 2, Barbarik, Boots, Caramelo OTT Releases This Week: October 9 to 12

While OG and Kantara Chapter 1 are on the verge of end of their theatrical run, several much-awaited titles are set to hit digital platforms this week. From fantasy adventures to high-octane spy thrillers, here’s a quick look at the biggest OTT releases of the week.

1. Mirai – Jio Hotstar (October 10)

After a strong theatrical run, Teja Sajja’s action-adventure film Mirai is now ready for its digital premiere on Jio Hotstar. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film features Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak in key roles. The fantasy spectacle has already won over audiences in cinemas and is expected to attract a big streaming viewership.

2. War 2 – Netflix (October 9)

The blockbuster spy thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is set for its OTT debut on Netflix. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film released in theatres on August 14, 2025, and became one of the year’s biggest hits. It will stream in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, beginning October 9.

3. Tribanadhari Barbarik – Sun NXT (October 10)

Satyaraj’s mythological action drama Tribanadhari Barbarik will begin streaming on Sun NXT from October 10. Directed by Mohan Srivatsa, the film also stars Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, and Sanchi Rai in important roles.

Other Releases to Watch Out For

Caramelo (Film) – Netflix – October 8

Boots (Series) – Netflix – October 9

Victoria Beckham (Series) – Netflix – October 9

Kurukshetra (Animated Series) – Netflix – October 10

Search: The Naina Murder Case (Series) – Jio Hotstar – October 10

With a mix of international series, regional hits, and star-studded blockbusters, this week’s OTT lineup promises something for everyone — from fans of intense thrillers to lovers of fantasy adventures.

Also read: War 2 OTT Release: Streming Begins Tonight, October 9, on Netflix