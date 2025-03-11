War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Dance Battle Postponed Due to Injury

The much-awaited Bollywood action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, this film marks the sixth installment in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Hrithik Roshan’s Injury Delays Dance Showdown with Jr NTR

Fans were eagerly looking forward to a high-energy dance battle between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, two of the finest dancers in Indian cinema. However, the sequence has been delayed due to an injury Hrithik sustained during rehearsals.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, "Hrithik pushed himself while preparing for an intense dance number with NTR Jr. He developed a leg niggle, which caused discomfort. After a medical check-up, doctors advised him to take four weeks of rest before resuming the shoot. As a result, the song will now be filmed in May."

Film’s Release Remains Unaffected

Despite this setback, War 2 remains on schedule. The source reassured fans that "all principal actors have wrapped up their portions, and the film is currently in post-production. This minor delay will not impact the marketing or promotional strategies."

Unlike its predecessor, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, known for his work on Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner.

Box Office Clash on Independence Day Weekend

War 2 is set for a major box office battle, releasing just a day before Vivek Agnihotri’s The Delhi Files on August 15. Additionally, Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie are also rumored to be eyeing the Independence Day weekend, setting up an intense clash at the box office.