Viral Pic! Ajith Kumar with his brand-new Ferrari costing Rs 9 crore

Tamil superstar Ajith is so fond of SUVs. The latest one he has come to own is a ravishing Ferrari SF90 Stradale, touted to be the brand's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) featuring a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

A pic of Ajith with the high-value Ferrari is going viral on social media. It is worth Rs 9 crore and looks absolutely gorgeous!

Ajith already owns BMW 740Li, Ferrari 458 Italia, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, BMW S 1000 RR, Honda Accord, among others.

On the work front, he is doing Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The former will hit the screens later in 2024. The latter will be released for Pongal next year (2025).