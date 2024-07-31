Taylor Swift breaks silence on Southport stabbings which claimed 2 children

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift is in “shock” after the horrifying stabbings in Southport. The singer-songwriter has shared a statement following the incident.

Two children have died and six are in critical condition following a "horror movie" knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Swift shared on social media: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Merseyside Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, Merseyside, at about 11.50 a.m. on the day of the attack.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said that as the two children who died, nine children were injured in the “ferocious" attack and two adults are also in a critical condition.

In a statement, Kennedy said that it is understood that the children were "attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children inside."

She said the force believed the adults were injured while "bravely" trying to protect the children. The force said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and is set to be questioned following the "major incident", which is not being treated as terror-related.

