Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Wedding: No Mobile Phones Allowed

Speculation around the much-talked-about wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has reached a fever pitch. Multiple reports suggest that the couple is set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding festivities are reportedly scheduled to begin on February 24, with traditional Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies spread across two days.

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has officially confirmed the news, sources claim preparations are underway for an intimate celebration.

Strict No-Phone Policy at the Wedding

According to media reports, the ceremony will be a strictly private affair attended only by immediate family members and a small circle of close friends. To ensure complete privacy, guests have allegedly been requested not to carry mobile phones inside the venue.

Reports further state that even the official photography team has signed non-disclosure agreements to prevent leaks. The couple is said to be keen on keeping the occasion personal and free from commercialization.

In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly written personal notes to friends requesting only blessings and clearly stating that no gifts should be brought to the wedding.

Wedding Invite Goes Viral

Adding fuel to the speculation, a wedding invitation card has surfaced online, claiming that the ceremony will take place on February 26 in Udaipur. The card also mentions a grand reception planned for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

Fans, who have adored their on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are eagerly watching for an official announcement as their relationship appears to be entering a new phase.