Paathirathri OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Navya Nair’s Thriller Online

The Malayalam crime thriller Paathirathri, directed by Ratheena P.T., is all set for its digital premiere. After its theatrical run, the film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, as the platform has secured its post-theatrical digital rights. An official announcement regarding dubbed versions is still awaited.

A Midnight Patrol That Changes Everything

Paathirathri centres on two police officers, Hareesh and Jancy Kurian, whose routine night patrol takes a dark and unexpected turn. What begins as a standard assignment soon unravels into a tense and mysterious situation. As the officers confront strange developments at midnight, a series of events unfolds that threatens their careers, personal relationships and even their lives.

The film blends elements of crime investigation with emotional drama, focusing on how a single night can permanently alter the lives of those involved.

Performances and Reception

Navya Nair plays a key role in the film and received attention for her performance, with critics noting her confident screen presence despite minor inconsistencies in certain scenes. Soubin Shahir portrays Hareesh, delivering a restrained performance, though some reviewers felt the character lacked distinctive traits that could have made it more impactful.

The film garnered mixed reviews during its theatrical release, with many describing it as a decent watch for fans of investigative thrillers and police dramas.

Supporting Cast and Crew

Apart from the lead actors, Paathirathri features Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Athmiya Rajan and Pooja Mohanraj in important supporting roles. The screenplay is penned by Shaji Maarad.

While comparisons were drawn to Ratheena P.T.’s earlier critically acclaimed film Puzhu, Paathirathri carves its own space as a suspense-driven narrative. With its upcoming OTT release, the thriller is expected to reach a broader audience and gain renewed attention among streaming viewers.

Crime drama enthusiasts who enjoy slow-burn narratives may find Paathirathri worth adding to their watchlist this weekend.