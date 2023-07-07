Vijay Deverakonda Launches His Broadcast Channel on Instagram  

Indian actor and heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda, gets one step closer to his fans and followers by launching an all-new Broadcast Channel on Instagram called ‘The Deverakonda Broadcast’. Through this channel, the actor will share more and exclusive content about his upcoming movies.

Broadcast Channels is one of the newest features on Instagram, gradually rolling out to people across India. It is a public, one-to-many messaging tool for public figures and creators to invite all of their followers into, and engage with their most interested fans. They can use text, photo, video and voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback.

While talking about his channels, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “I’m super excited to launch my Broadcast Channel on Instagram today. It’s a way for me to be one step closer to my fans, and share more pictures, voice notes and more behind-the-scenes content from my movies. I hope to see you all there!”

Fans can access the link to Vijay’s broadcast channel on a mobile device via his Story sticker or the link pinned to his profile or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification would have been sent when he started his channel.

Tap “Join broadcast channel.” People not yet following the actor will be prompted to do so. After joining the channel, it will appear in the Instagram inbox next to other message threads. Followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share a link to Vijay’s broadcast channel so friends can follow and join.