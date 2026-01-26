Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's Film Title is Rana Bali

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited VD14 is set to get its official title today, aligning with Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026. Industry buzz suggests the film has been locked with the title Rana Bali.

The project marks the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is being positioned as a high-octane action drama.

Adding to the excitement is the real-life connection between the lead pair. Vijay and Rashmika, who confirmed their relationship and announced their engagement last year, are reportedly set to tie the knot soon.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind the blockbuster Pushpa franchise. Rahul Sankrityan is best known for directing Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy, raising expectations for a stylish and content-driven outing with VD14.