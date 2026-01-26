Prabhas’ Spirit Gets Bigger? Is Chiranjeevi Finalised as His On-Screen Father?

There is growing buzz in Tollywood that Megastar Chiranjeevi may be joining the cast of the highly anticipated pan-India action drama Spirit, starring Rebel Star Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also features Bollywood beauty Triptii Dimri as the female lead and is being jointly produced by Vanga and the major production house T-Series.

Filming on Spirit has already begun, with the crew shooting key scenes in a short schedule and preparations underway for further foreign shoots later this year. While the principal cast is expected to join soon, rumours have surfaced that Chiranjeevi has been finalised to play Prabhas’s father in the movie’s second half, with speculations that his screen time could be around 15 minutes. Such an on-screen pairing of India’s biggest superstars — Chiranjeevi and Prabhas — would be a major talking point among fans.

The gossip gained traction after Chiranjeevi presided over the Spirit pooja ceremony earlier, leading many to believe he is part of the project. Fans are now curious to see how Sandeep Reddy Vanga will present the veteran star onscreen, especially after his stylistic portrayal of Anil Kapoor as Ranbeer’s father in Animal. The possible collaboration of a mega star and a super star in one frame has generated excitement on social media.

However, it’s important to note that official confirmation from the makers about Chiranjeevi’s role in Spirit is still pending. Despite widespread speculation, the production team has not yet released an announcement regarding his casting.