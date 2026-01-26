Nikhil Siddhartha's Swayambhu in Summer 2026 Race, Locks Release Date

After attaining a Pan India success with Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha has set his eyes on his next - Swayambhu. Touted to be a periodic action drama laced with fantasy, the film has spectacular cast and crew. Senthil, the lensman behind SS Rajamouli's magnum opus movies Baahubali, Magadheera, Eega, has directed the photography for Swayambhu.

Swayambhu is now slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. According to sources, the team has opted for a revised date to allow additional time for VFX work, aiming to deliver a visually superior cinematic experience.

Touted as the most expensive film of Nikhil Siddhartha’s career, the makers are sparing no expense when it comes to production scale and technical finesse.

The film features Samyuktha Menon and Nabha Natesh as the female leads. Produced by Bhuvan and Srikar, the project has music composed by Ravi Basrur and is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari.

The makers are expected to kick off promotions soon, with fresh updates and promotional material to be unveiled in the coming days.