Did Vijay Demand 6 Caravans and 50 Assistants for Ranabali?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has become the target of a fresh wave of misinformation on social media, with several X handles circulating fabricated screenshots claiming that Mythri Movie Makers had approached the Producers Council over the actor's alleged on-set behaviour.

The viral posts alleged that the production house, which is backing Vijay's upcoming film Ranabaali, had complained that the actor was bringing nearly 50 assistants to the shooting location and demanding seven caravans, prompting it to seek the Producers Council's intervention. However, Mythri Movie Makers has categorically denied the claims.

Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar dismissed the reports as "completely false" and reaffirmed that the shoot is progressing smoothly. "These are completely false. Vijay is thoroughly professional and the shoot is going on without any issues. We do not understand how someone can cook such baseless stories out of nowhere," Ravi Shankar said.

The clarification comes amid a sudden spate of social media posts targeting the actor, raising questions over the source and intent behind the alleged propaganda. Ranabaali, directed by Shyam Singha Roy filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan, marks Vijay Deverakonda's first on-screen collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna since their marriage. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026.