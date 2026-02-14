Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika: Wedding Date, Reception Details

In exciting news for fans, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to get married on February 26, 2026. The much-anticipated wedding will be followed by a grand reception on March 4, 2026, expected to be attended by family members, close friends, and prominent names from the film industry.

The duo, who have often sparked dating rumours over the years, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, their frequent public appearances and social media interactions have kept fans guessing. The reported wedding announcement has now sent social media into a frenzy, with admirers celebrating the union of one of South cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs.

While details about the wedding venue and ceremony style are yet to be officially confirmed, sources suggest that the couple plans to keep the wedding ceremony intimate, followed by a lavish reception celebration. The reception on March 4 is expected to be a star-studded affair, bringing together celebrities from across the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.

Both Vijay and Rashmika enjoy massive fan followings across India. Vijay Deverakonda rose to nationwide fame with blockbuster performances, while Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema.

As February 26 approaches, fans eagerly await official confirmation and glimpses from what promises to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2026.