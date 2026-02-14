February 16 Bank Holiday or Not? Monday Banking Status After Maha Shivaratri

As February progresses, many customers are wondering whether Monday, February 16, will be a bank holiday or a regular working day. Here is a clear breakdown of the situation.

Is February 16 a Bank Holiday?

No, February 16 (Monday) is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India.

Banks were already closed over the weekend due to the following reasons:

Second Saturday – Banks remain closed as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Sunday – Weekly holiday for banks nationwide.

Maha Shivaratri (Sunday) – This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday. Since banks are already closed on Sundays, there is no additional weekday closure.

As a result, there is no extended holiday on Monday.

Will Any State Observe a Bank Holiday on Monday?

As of now, there are no reports of any state declaring a special bank holiday on February 16 (Monday).

States such as:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

are expected to follow the regular banking schedule unless a last-minute local notification is issued by state authorities.

What Customers Should Know

All public and private sector banks are expected to operate normally on Monday.

Online banking, UPI, and ATM services remain available even during holidays.

Customers planning branch visits can proceed as usual on February 16.

Conclusion

Since Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday this year and banks are already closed on Sundays, February 16 (Monday) will not be a bank holiday. It will be a regular working day across India, barring any unforeseen local announcements.

For further updates, customers are advised to check official bank notifications or RBI holiday calendars.

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