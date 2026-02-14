February 16 Bank Holiday or Not? Monday Banking Status After Maha Shivaratri

Feb 14, 2026, 15:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

As February progresses, many customers are wondering whether Monday, February 16, will be a bank holiday or a regular working day. Here is a clear breakdown of the situation.

Is February 16 a Bank Holiday?

No, February 16 (Monday) is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India.

Banks were already closed over the weekend due to the following reasons:

  • Second Saturday – Banks remain closed as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
  • Sunday – Weekly holiday for banks nationwide.
  • Maha Shivaratri (Sunday) – This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday. Since banks are already closed on Sundays, there is no additional weekday closure.

As a result, there is no extended holiday on Monday.

Will Any State Observe a Bank Holiday on Monday?

As of now, there are no reports of any state declaring a special bank holiday on February 16 (Monday).

States such as:

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Maharashtra
  • Delhi
  • Uttar Pradesh

are expected to follow the regular banking schedule unless a last-minute local notification is issued by state authorities.

What Customers Should Know

  • All public and private sector banks are expected to operate normally on Monday.
  • Online banking, UPI, and ATM services remain available even during holidays.
  • Customers planning branch visits can proceed as usual on February 16.

Conclusion

Since Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday this year and banks are already closed on Sundays, February 16 (Monday) will not be a bank holiday. It will be a regular working day across India, barring any unforeseen local announcements.

For further updates, customers are advised to check official bank notifications or RBI holiday calendars.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika: Wedding Date, Reception Details


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February Bank Holidays 2026
Bank Holidays 2026
Holidays 2026
holiday news
holiday
Maha Shivaratri Holiday
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