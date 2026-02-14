February 16 Bank Holiday or Not? Monday Banking Status After Maha Shivaratri
As February progresses, many customers are wondering whether Monday, February 16, will be a bank holiday or a regular working day. Here is a clear breakdown of the situation.
Is February 16 a Bank Holiday?
No, February 16 (Monday) is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India.
Banks were already closed over the weekend due to the following reasons:
- Second Saturday – Banks remain closed as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
- Sunday – Weekly holiday for banks nationwide.
- Maha Shivaratri (Sunday) – This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday. Since banks are already closed on Sundays, there is no additional weekday closure.
As a result, there is no extended holiday on Monday.
Will Any State Observe a Bank Holiday on Monday?
As of now, there are no reports of any state declaring a special bank holiday on February 16 (Monday).
States such as:
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Maharashtra
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
are expected to follow the regular banking schedule unless a last-minute local notification is issued by state authorities.
What Customers Should Know
- All public and private sector banks are expected to operate normally on Monday.
- Online banking, UPI, and ATM services remain available even during holidays.
- Customers planning branch visits can proceed as usual on February 16.
Conclusion
Since Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday this year and banks are already closed on Sundays, February 16 (Monday) will not be a bank holiday. It will be a regular working day across India, barring any unforeseen local announcements.
For further updates, customers are advised to check official bank notifications or RBI holiday calendars.
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