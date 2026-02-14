Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Earlier reports were suggesting that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi would make its digital debut on February 13. However, those claims have proven to be inaccurate, as the romantic comedy has not yet been released on any streaming platform.

Starring Ravi Teja, the Telugu entertainer was released in theatres on January 13, 2026. The film opened without much pre-release buzz, especially considering the underwhelming performance of the actor’s recent projects. Despite modest expectations, the movie managed to register a decent run at the box office.

When and Where Could It Stream?

As per a reports, the film is likely to premiere online on February 20. Meanwhile, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, featuring Chiranjeevi, began streaming on ZEE5 on February 11. Since ZEE5 has also acquired the post-theatrical digital rights for Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, it appears that the platform may be spacing out its major releases with a short interval between them.

That said, the producers have not yet made any formal announcement regarding the official OTT release date.

Cast and Crew

The film has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner SLV Cinemas. Alongside Ravi Teja, the movie features Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Supporting performances come from actors like Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Tarak Ponnappa, and Muralidhar Goud. The soundtrack has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Storyline Overview

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi revolves around a married man portrayed by Ravi Teja. During an overseas work trip, he becomes involved in a relationship with a woman played by Ashika Ranganath. After returning home, his actions begin to create tension and complications in his personal life. The narrative explores how he deals with the emotional and practical consequences of balancing two relationships.

Ravi Teja’s earlier film, Mass Jathara, failed to impress at the box office and faced criticism from fans for following a predictable formula. With this latest release, the actor has opted for a more family-oriented romantic comedy, attempting to present a different side of his on-screen persona.

An official confirmation regarding the OTT premiere is still awaited. Until then, fans will have to stay tuned for further updates.

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