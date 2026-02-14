AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Download 1st & 2nd Year Admit Card at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year hall tickets for the 2026 examinations. The admit cards are now available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

School principals can access and download the hall tickets from the portal and distribute them to their students. In addition, candidates have the option to obtain their admit cards through BIEAP’s official WhatsApp service.

Students must ensure that they carry their hall ticket on every examination day. Entry into the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

Information Printed on the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket includes essential details related to the candidate and the examination, such as:

Student’s full name

Subjects registered

Dates of examinations

Medium of instruction

Other important exam instructions

If any discrepancies are found in the hall ticket, students should immediately report the issue to their school principal. Necessary corrections can be processed through the Regional Inspection Officer or the District Intermediate Education Officer before the commencement of the exams.

AP Inter 2026 Exam Schedule and Timings

As per the official timetable:

First-year (Class 11) theory exams will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026.

Second-year (Class 12) theory exams will take place from February 24 to March 23, 2026.

All theory papers will be held in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

For practical examinations:

Vocational course practicals are scheduled between January 27 and February 10, 2026.

General course practicals will be held from February 1 to February 10, 2026.

Steps to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

While schools can download the hall tickets directly from the official website, students may also use the BIEAP WhatsApp facility by following these steps:

Save the official BIEAP WhatsApp number 9552300009 on your mobile device.

WhatsApp number 9552300009 on your mobile device. Open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” message to the saved contact.

Select “Education Services” from the menu options.

Click on “Inter Hall Ticket Download.”

Enter the required details as prompted.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to keep their date of birth, complete name, and Aadhaar number ready while accessing the hall ticket to ensure a smooth download process.

Candidates should verify all details carefully and keep their admit cards safe until the conclusion of the examinations.

Also read: CBSE 2026 Board Exams: Important Guidelines for Class 10 and 12 Students