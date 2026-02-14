India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply for 28,636 Posts Today

Feb 14, 2026, 13:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

India Post has released a major recruitment notification for 28,636 vacancies under various postal circle positions. The online application window is set to close soon, and eligible candidates are advised to submit their applications before the deadline on February 14, 2026.

Vacancy Details

Posts Available:

  • Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
  • Branch Postmaster (BPM)
  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Total Vacancies: 28,636

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board. Mathematics and English must have been studied as compulsory or elective subjects. Additionally, applicants must have studied the local language of the respective postal circle at least up to Class 10.

Other Requirements:

  • Basic computer knowledge
  • Ability to ride a bicycle
  • Adequate means of livelihood

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 40 years

Age Relaxation:

  • SC/ST: 5 years
  • OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
  • PwBD: Up to 15 years depending on category

Application Process

  • Mode of Application: Online only
  • Last Date to Apply: February 14, 2026

Application Fee

UR: ₹100

SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Transwomen: No fee

Selection Process

  • Merit list based on Class 10 marks
  • No written examination
  • Document verification
  • Final merit list publication

Interested candidates can apply through the official website: https://indiapost.gov.in/


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