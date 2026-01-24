Video: Raakaasaa Glimpse Delivers Fun, Fear and Fantasy; Sangeeth Shobhan Shines as a Solo Hero

The much-anticipated Raakaasaa glimpse has been released. It opens with a high-voltage narration that says, “Yuga yugaalugaa prati kathalo oka samasya… aa samasyanu chedinchadaaniki oka veerudu pudataadu… aa veerudu evaro ani telise lopae nishabdamgaa pani mugistaadu… ee kathalo aa veerudu nene.” This powerful elevation soon takes a humorous and satirical turn, instantly setting the tone of the film.

The Raakaasaa glimpse clearly showcases Sangeeth Shobhan’s strong comedy timing, assuring audiences that humour will be the film’s biggest strength. At the same time, it hints at a fresh concept and a new-age narrative, suggesting that Raakaasaa will present the actor in a completely new dimension. The blend of comedy with an innovative point makes the film stand out among current trends.

The film’s music is composed by Anudeep Dev, while cinematography is handled by Raju Edurrola. Produced under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Zee Studios, the upcoming Telugu film Raakaasaa is being jointly produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

After earning national recognition as a successful producer with Committee Kurrollu, Niharika Konidela continues her winning streak with Raakaasaa. Presented by Zee Studios, the film marks an important milestone for Sangeeth Shobhan, who makes his solo hero debut with this project after entertaining audiences with his performances in MAD and MAD Square. The film is written and directed by Manasa Sharma and is slated for a theatrical release on April 3.

Watch Raakaasaa Glimpse Here