Video: AR Rahman Communal Bias Remarks Sparks Controversy in Bollywood, ARR Clarifies

Renowned music composer A R Rahman has clarified his recent comments, stating that he never intended to hurt anyone and that his words were misunderstood. Responding to the controversy, Rahman released a video message addressing the issue and sharing his thoughts with the public.

Rahman said he has realised that opinions expressed in interviews can sometimes be interpreted differently by others. In a recent interaction, he had spoken about changes in the film industry over the last few years and hinted that religious factors might also be influencing the creative environment. Following these remarks, several actors and political leaders criticised his statements, leading to widespread discussion.

In his latest response, Rahman stressed that India is his home, his teacher, and his biggest source of inspiration. He made it clear that his only focus has always been on respecting music and serving the art form. “I never wanted to hurt anyone. I hope people understand my honesty,” he said.

Rahman also expressed gratitude for the freedom of expression in India and said he feels fortunate to be an Indian. He reflected on his recent and ongoing projects, including performing at the WAVES Summit 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentoring initiatives like Sunshine Orchestra, and building India’s first multicultural virtual band, Secret Mountain.

Talking about his international collaborations, Rahman mentioned that working with Hans Zimmer on the upcoming Ramayana film has further strengthened his creative journey. He concluded the video by thanking the country and signing off with patriotic slogans like “Jai Hind” and “Jai Ho”.

The video also features visuals of audiences singing patriotic songs such as Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhe Salaam in a stadium, reinforcing Rahman’s message of unity and gratitude.

Earlier, the Oscar-winning musician has shared his perspective through a video message on social media.

Rahman took to Instagram to clarify his stand, emphasising that India has always been central to his life and creative journey.

In the video, he spoke about music being his primary medium of expression and connection, while underlining that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.