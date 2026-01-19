EPFO to Let Members Withdraw PF Directly via UPI from April 2026

In a major step toward simplifying provident fund access for millions of workers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to allow subscribers to withdraw their PF savings directly using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) starting April 2026. This initiative aims to make the withdrawal process faster, more transparent, and more user-friendly.

Under the proposed system, EPFO members will be able to transfer a portion of their eligible provident fund balance straight to their bank accounts using UPI, leveraging their linked UPI PIN and eliminating many of the traditional delays associated with PF claims.

Currently, EPFO members must file withdrawal claims online and wait for verification and settlement before funds are credited — a process that can take several days or more. With the new UPI option, subscribers will be able to access their funds more quickly and securely, directly from their mobile devices.

The organisation is also working to resolve software and infrastructure issues to ensure a smooth rollout of this feature. Once implemented, this change is expected to benefit around eight crore EPFO members across India.

Additionally, EPFO has streamlined partial withdrawal rules and increased the auto-settlement limit for eligible claims to ₹5 lakh, making it easier for employees to meet financial needs such as illness, education, marriage, and housing.