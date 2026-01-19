Varun Tej's First Look From Korean Kanakaraju (KOKA): Interesting and Intriguing

Marking Varun Tej’s birthday today (January 19), the makers of his upcoming film #VT15 unveiled the title and a striking first glimpse, setting social media abuzz. Titled Korean Kanakaraju (KOKA), the film promises a bold mix of horror and comedy, mounted on a lavish scale with striking visuals and top-tier production values.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainment, the film unfolds across Indian and Korean backdrops, bringing a fresh cross-cultural flavour to the genre.

The glimpse opens on a tense note, with Korean police interrogating Satya about a mysterious man. Identifying himself as a photographer from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh, Satya is soon joined by Ritika Naik, who reveals that the cops are hunting a dreaded figure named Kanakaraju. The mood quickly turns eerie as bats swirl under a blood-red moon and haunting imagery heightens the suspense.

Varun Tej makes a powerful entry as Kanakaraju, sporting a rugged lungi, untamed hair, piercing blue eyes, and striking trident–damaruk tattoos. What follows is a chilling burst of action, blending dark humour with raw menace, culminating in his spine-tingling declaration, “I’m back,” delivered in Korean. The title reveal seals the impact.

Merlapaka Gandhi once again showcases his flair for inventive storytelling, seamlessly fusing humour, thrills, and horror. Varun Tej appears in a never-seen-before avatar, reinventing himself with an intense and commanding screen presence. Ritika Naik plays the female lead, while Satya adds humour in a key supporting role.

The technical team further elevates the glimpse—Manoj Reddy Katasani’s cinematography delivers slick visuals, S Thaman’s background score packs a punch, and Satyaa G’s sharp editing keeps the pace tight. Overall, the glimpse hints at a wildly original cinematic ride.

With the title and first look generating strong buzz, the makers have announced a Summer 2026 theatrical release, making Korean Kanakaraju (KOKA) a fitting and exciting birthday treat for Varun Tej fans.