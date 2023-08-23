Urvashi Rautela Becomes ‘First’ Actor to Launch Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy in Paris

Urvashi Rautela became the first actress to unveil the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in Paris, France on Wednesday. Dressed in a shimmering bodycon with a hooded veil, the actress posed for shutterbugs with the trophy in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower .

She took to her social media accounts to share this momentous occasion with her fans. She posted a captivating picture of herself posing along with the World Cup Trophy. Her enchanting smile and confident demeanor added to the allure of the pictures that she shared on her social media.

"FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY 🏆” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS FRANCE 🇫🇷 #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket 🏏," the actor captioned her Instagram post with the photo.

Urvashi was truly humbled and was feeling grateful to ICC for giving her the opportunity to unveil the trophy. Seeing this fans were also very happy and showered love in her comment section to which one fan wrote, "Your the Pride of our country 🇮🇳 in every way ❤️ another wrote, "OMG this one is your Best Pic in all the collections 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

The Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy, a symbol of cricketing excellence and sportsmanship, gleamed in the soft, twilight glow of the Eiffel Tower. It's a moment when cinema, sports, and history converged in the most spectacular way possible. Urvashi Rautela, you've made us proud once again! We can't wait to see India bringing this World Cup trophy home.

