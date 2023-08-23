Wedding Bells For Nithya Menen With Mollywood Actor?

Sizzling actress Nithya Menen staying away from action. She is rarely seen in Telugu movies. She got stardom in Telugu with Nani's Ala Modalaindi. Later, she was featured in a couple of Telugu films, some of which were hits. Recently, Nithya Menen was seen as a judge on the Aha Videos show Indian Idol.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Nithya Menen is all set to enter into wedlock. She is likely to get hitched to a childhood friend of hers and he is also a star hero in Mollywood. This is not the first time that Nithya Menen is in the news about her marriage rumors. There were rumors about Nithya Menen earlier, but she dismissed them.

Nithya Menen's secret man details are yet to be known. If it is true, Nithya Menen might make an official announcement regarding her wedding soon.

On the career front, her web series Master Peace's teaser is out. The series is Produced by Mathew George, 'Master Peace' is directed by Sreejith. Master Peace is all set to premiere in the first week of September.