Ugly Story on May 22: Nandu’s Unique Promotions Boost Buzz

The upcoming romantic thriller Ugly Story, starring and , is all set to release on May 22. The film has already created strong buzz with its intense trailer, which is trending on social media.

Directed by , the movie explores the dark side of love with emotional scenes and unexpected twists. The music for the film is composed by , while the production values by Riya Jiya Productions are said to be impressive.

The film’s promotions are also grabbing attention. Nandu has been actively promoting the movie among the public in creative ways. He recently appeared in a Blinkit delivery boy look and also dressed up as a vegetable seller in local markets, which went viral online.

With these unique promotions and growing excitement around the trailer, audiences are eagerly waiting to see how Ugly Story performs after its release.