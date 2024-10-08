Trvikram's Latest Comments on Samantha at Jigra Pre-Release Event

Director Trivikram Srinivas made some interesting comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu during Jigra movie pre-release event in Hyderabad. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has also graced the do. Trivikram heaped praises on Samantha.

Trivikram's Comments

"From Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha became a star, and since then, even Bunny (Allu Arjun) has been a fan of hers.Women don’t need any external power; they are powerful by themselves. That’s why we celebrate Navaratri by worshipping women," Trivikram remarked.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director also encouraged Samantha to visit Hyderabad more often instead of staying only in Mumbai, saying, "We’re not saying you aren’t acting, but when you do, we’ll write roles for you."

Referring to Attarintiki Daredi, he humorously added, "Maybe we’ll have to call it 'Hyderabad Ki Daredi' for Samantha." Trivikram expressed his wish for Samantha to return to Telugu films and hoped for a trending movement to encourage her comeback.

What did Samantha say?

Samantha wished the Jigra movie team well and emphasized the responsibility that comes with being a heroine. She also mentioned that in every story, the girls themselves are the real heroes. Addressing her fans, Sam shared that she was speaking to them after a long time and made it clear that Telugu audiences are like her family.