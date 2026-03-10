Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: How Rich Is Vijay’s Rumoured Girlfriend?

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan has been a major name in Tamil and Telugu cinema for more than two decades. Recently, the actress has once again made headlines as her name surfaced in online discussions related to rumours surrounding actor Vijay’s personal life. However, beyond the gossip, Trisha’s long and successful career has helped her build a strong financial profile.

According to industry estimates, Trisha’s net worth is believed to be around ₹85 crore, making her one of the wealthiest actresses in South Indian cinema. Over the years, she has delivered several successful films in both Tamil and Telugu industries.

Her journey began with a small role in the film Jodi in 1999, but she gained major recognition with the Telugu blockbuster Varsham. Since then, she has appeared in numerous hit films including Ghilli, Saamy, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Trisha’s popularity saw a resurgence after her role in the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, which earned widespread appreciation. She later reunited with Vijay in the blockbuster Leo, reportedly earning around ₹5 crore for the film.

Apart from acting, Trisha earns a significant income through brand endorsements and promotional campaigns. Reports suggest she usually charges ₹3–5 crore per film and earns large sums from advertising deals as well.

The actress also owns luxury properties in Hyderabad and Chennai, along with a collection of premium cars such as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series and Range Rover Evoque, reflecting her lavish lifestyle.