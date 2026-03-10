Tirumala Parakamani Theft: YSRCP Demands Central Probe

The YSRCP has demanded that the Parakamani theft case be handed over to a Central investigative agency, alleging a deliberate attempt to suppress the scandal and shield those truly responsible.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the theft had been buried for a long time and only surfaced recently, after which authorities hurriedly made a lower-level employee a scapegoat while protecting the real mastermind behind the crime.

“Scapegoat Arrested, Kingpin Protected”

Kakani questioned the manner in which the accused was arrested and the speed with which he secured bail, suggesting that influential figures were pulling strings behind the scenes.

“The way the arrest was carried out and the speed at which the accused managed to obtain bail clearly indicate that people in high places are involved,” he said.

He asserted that the recovery made so far represents only a fraction of the larger operation and warned that the truth would remain buried unless an independent central agency takes over the investigation.

“The material recovered so far is merely the tip of the iceberg. A comprehensive probe is required to expose how the theft was carried out, who orchestrated it, and who ultimately benefited from it,” he said.

‘Audacious Robbery of Temple Wealth’

Kakani alleged that the manner in which the gold and silver were allegedly stolen, exchanged, and even mortgaged points to a well-planned operation carried out with remarkable audacity.

According to him, such a systematic diversion of valuables could not have happened without the involvement or protection of powerful individuals.

Coalition Government Under Fire

The former minister also took aim at the ruling coalition government, accusing it of dragging its feet in the investigation while allowing the police to function according to political directives.

He contrasted the current handling of the issue with the approach taken during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that the earlier administration dealt with Parakamani-related issues decisively.

Kakani further criticised the coalition for continuing to retain B.R. Naidu despite serious allegations, calling the attempts to defend him “ridiculous” and another sign of a larger effort to cover up the scandal.

“Unless the case is handed over to a central agency, the real facts will never come out and the ultimate beneficiary will remain protected,” he said.