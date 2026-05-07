Trisha to Enter Politics with Vijay’s TVK from Tiruchirappalli East By-Polls?

Vijay’s political debut has become one of the biggest talking points in Tamil Nadu politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), performed strongly in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and won 108 seats, emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

Amid the celebrations over Vijay’s massive success, reports are now suggesting that actress Trisha Krishnan may soon enter politics. According to reports, TVK leaders are interested in bringing Trisha into the party and want her to contest the upcoming by-election from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency.

Vijay won from two constituencies in the elections — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. According to election rules, he can keep only one seat and must resign from the other within 14 days. After that, a by-election will be held in the vacant constituency.

Reports say Vijay is likely to keep the Perambur seat because his victory margin there was much bigger and the constituency is closer to the state secretariat. This means Tiruchirappalli East may soon become vacant.

Following this, TVK leaders are reportedly trying to convince Trisha Krishnan to contest from that constituency. However, reports also claim that Trisha is currently not very interested in joining politics because she does not come from a political background.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s political success has created huge excitement across Tamil Nadu. Even though TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, the party is still short of the majority mark of 118 seats. Because of this, TVK may need support from other parties to form the government.

In a major political development, the Congress party has extended conditional support to Vijay’s TVK. Reports say that Congress is willing to back him in forming the government, but with certain conditions and possible power-sharing discussions. . Vijay has also reportedly written to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, requesting an invitation to form the government.