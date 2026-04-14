Toaster OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao Film?

If you’re in the mood for a film that starts off light but quickly descends into chaos, Toaster is set to be an exciting addition to your watchlist. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, the film blends humour with suspense, creating a unique dark comedy experience.

Toaster OTT Release Date and Time

Toaster is scheduled to premiere on April 15, 2026. The film will be available for streaming in India from 12:30 PM onwards, allowing viewers to dive into its unusual storyline right from the afternoon.

Where to Watch Toaster

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. Subscribers can watch it online once it goes live. With a runtime of around two and a half hours, the film promises an engaging mix of comedy and thriller elements.

Plot: When a Small Obsession Turns Dangerous

The story of Toaster revolves around a frugal man whose attachment to a simple household item—a toaster—sets off a chain of unexpected events.

What begins as a trivial disagreement over a wedding gift soon escalates into a tangled web of secrets, crime, and confusion. As the protagonist becomes increasingly fixated, the narrative takes darker turns, blending suspense with moments of dark humour.

Why Toaster Stands Out

Unlike conventional thrillers, this film uses an everyday situation as its starting point and gradually builds tension. Its mix of quirky storytelling, unexpected twists, and a strong cast makes it one of the more intriguing OTT releases this week.

Conclusion

With its unusual premise and talented lineup, Toaster offers a fresh take on the thriller genre. As it premieres on April 15, viewers can expect a story that moves from comedy to chaos, keeping them engaged till the end.

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