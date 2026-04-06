Tharun Bhascker’s Gaayapadda Simham: JD Chakravarthy As Brutal Dharma

Tharun Bhascker’s quirky, modern entertainer Gaayapadda Simham, directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas, has been generating solid buzz with every update- from the trailer to the promotional track, and most recently, the vibrant bride song. The film is presented by Pavan Sadineni and jointly produced by Kalyana Chakravarthy Manthina, Bhanu Kiran Pratapa, Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni, and Umesh Bansal under Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios. Faria Abdullah and Maanasa Choudhary lead the cast.

The makers have now unveiled another key character- JD Chakravarthy as Brutal Dharma, through a new glimpse. True to his name, the introduction glimpse portrays a chilling yet stylish antagonist. His look- sharp outfits, dark shades, and a chunky gold chain, oozes swagger, while his performance evokes a flattering retro-gangster vibe.

The glimpse hints at Dharma’s operations involving illegal logistics, drugs, and weapons linked to a company named Satya Logistics. It concludes on a humorous note, with Dharma cutting short a henchman’s lengthy monologue by shooting him mid-sentence, then casually asking his team if they really expected him to wait for the speech to end. The moment perfectly blends JD’s trademark intensity with dark comedy, promising a menacing yet entertaining character.

JD Chakravarthy’s savage makeover, strong presence, attitude, and retro flair make Brutal Dharma a standout addition, sure to be one of the film’s major highlights.

On the technical front, the film boasts a strong crew. Vidya Sagar Chinta handles cinematography, Sweekar Agasthi scores the music, Viplav Nyshadam manages the editing, and Chandrika Gorrepati shapes the unique visual design. The story is written by Surya Prakash Jyosula.

Gaayapadda Simham is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1st.