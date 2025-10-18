Thanal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Tamil Thriller

The highly acclaimed Tamil thriller ‘Thanal’ is all set to release on OTT, bringing its gripping story to a wider audience. Starring Atharvaa and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles, the film chronicles the intense struggle of a young man trying to survive a single perilous night. Fans can catch the film streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 17, with versions available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Lavanya Tripathi Makes a Comeback After Motherhood

‘Thanal’ marks Lavanya Tripathi’s return to the silver screen after becoming a mother. Married to actor Varun Tej of the Mega family, Lavanya’s latest outing is a crime-suspense-survival thriller that has received praise for its gripping storyline and performances. Directed by Ravindra Madhav, the film also features Ashwin and other notable actors in pivotal roles.

A Psycho Gang’s War Against the Police

The film revolves around a psycho gang with a vendetta against the police. The story kicks off with a bank robbery, leading to a shootout and a revenge plot that keeps the tension high. With the gang leader vowing to “destroy the police,” viewers are treated to high-octane sequences as Akhil (Atharvaa) and his team confront the criminals in a dramatic showdown.

Atharvaa’s Fight for Love and Survival

At the heart of the story is Akhil’s journey—he falls in love with Anu (Lavanya Tripathi) but faces opposition from her father due to his unemployment. Determined to prove himself, Akhil joins the police force along with his friends. However, their very first day at the station plunges them into a deadly trap set by the gang. What follows is a night full of thrills, human emotions, and survival struggles, set against the backdrop of a mining area.

‘Thanal’ is not just a thriller; it is a story of hope, courage, and the human spirit fighting to emerge from darkness.