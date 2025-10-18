UPPSC Prelims 2025 Answer Key OUT Now? Here's What we Know

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to publish the provisional answer key for the PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 by the third week of October. The prelims were conducted on October 12 and included two papers: General Studies (Paper 1) and CSAT (Paper 2).

With over 6.26 lakh candidates registered, only around 2.65 lakh appeared for the exam, reflecting significant absenteeism. Candidates from Prayagraj’s region reported an attendance rate of just over 50 per cent, raising questions about gaps in turnout.

Once released, the answer key will be available on the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in), and it will allow candidates to match their responses and estimate probable scores. The commission will then open a window for objections, during which candidates can challenge answers they believe are incorrect, backed by valid evidence. After the review, a final answer key will be issued and used for result calculation.

Experts expect the general category cutoff to hover around 120–125 marks this year, considering the paper’s moderate difficulty and lower turnout. Candidates are advised to keep checking the UPPSC website regularly, ensure their personal details are accurate in their applications, and prepare for the next stage, Mains, which is likely to follow in the coming months.

Stay tuned: the provisional answer key for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 is imminent, and timely access to it will help you estimate performance and plan your next steps confidently.