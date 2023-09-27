Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Audio Launch Cancelled for THIS Reason

Chennai: The fans of Thalapathy Vijay were disappointed as the makers of the much-anticipated Leo movie have cancelled the audio launch. The film’s production house, Seven Screen Studio, took to X (formerly Twitter to shared the news of cancelling the audio launch event ahead of film’s release.

In its message, the Seven Screen Studio said the makers have decided to cancel the event due to ‘overflowing passes requests and safety constraints’. The production house also noted that they will keep the fans ‘engaged with frequent updates’. The audio launch of superstar’s Leo movie was scheduled to be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on September 30.

Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other… — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) September 26, 2023

The makers of Leo also clarified that the audio launch event was not cancelled due to political pressure. Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have reunited for this most-awaited movie of 2023. The Tamil movie Leo will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the Tamil film industry with Vijay’s Leo movie.

