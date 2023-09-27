Skanda : Premieres bypassed to Defeat Fake Reviewers ?

'Skanda', starring Ram Pothineni in a power-packed role, is one of the biggest releases of the year. Director Boyapati Sreenu is waiting for the movie's release this September 28, 2023. The fans of his larger-than-life action movies are expecting 'Skanda' to be a dekko.

The buzz in the town is that early premiere shows in overseas territories like the US have been done away with to keep "fake reviewers" at bay. "It is not uncommon to see fake reviews designed to generate negative perceptions about big movies. Paid online bots are deployed at times. Director Boyapati has ensured that no such thing happens in the case of 'Skanda'. He wants domestic shows and overseas shows to begin at the same time so that only genuine mouth talk comes out," a source says.

The film, co-starring Sree Leela and Saiee Manjrekar (as the hero's sister), is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. The music is by SS Thaman. The other day, the film's Release Trailer was out. It has managed to create hype for the movie

