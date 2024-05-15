Ram Pothineni pens a heartfelt note on his birthday 

Ram Pothineni today turned a year older. He took to Instagram to pen a fervent message. In the post, the talented actor took stock of his career and thanked his fans for all their support over the years.

“From acting in and directing school plays to doing book readings at the Oxford University Press to Theatre and short films to feature films.... The biggest success in your life is being able to do what you love the most in life, for most of your life, at your own pace, on your own terms… Doing whatever makes you feel Alive… is the whole point of Being Alive," the Nenu Sailaja and RED actor wrote.

He thanked everyone who have been a part of his journey for nearly two decades in Telugu cinema. "Love you… for being you… can’t wait to see where this takes us all… Coz, We-Are-Just-Getting-Started!! (sic)," Ram wrote.

Earlier today, the Teaser for Double Ismart was released. The imprint of director Puri Jagannadh is there for all to see on the teaser. Ram is playing a hyper-energetic character in the movie.