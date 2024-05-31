Rana, Ram and Arjun Spotted Together in Mumbai

Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni, and Arjun Rampal were recently spotted together enjoying a night out at an eatery in Mumbai. The trio of popular actors posed together for paparazzi photos outside the restaurant.

For their evening out, the actors sported casual, stylish outfits. Rana Daggubati wore a white long-sleeved t-shirt with gray jeans, a white cap, and matching sneakers. Ram Pothineni opted for a peach t-shirt with black pants and white shoes. Arjun Rampal looked effortlessly cool in a blue t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

The three friends come from different film backgrounds. Rana Daggubati is a well-known actor and producer in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Ram Pothineni is an acclaimed Telugu cinema star. Arjun Rampal is a popular Bollywood actor who transitioned to Telugu movies last year with 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

The fun night allowed the busy actors to catch up. Ram Pothineni is currently filming 'Double iSmart' and has an untitled project with Gautham Vasudev Menon coming up.

Rana Daggubati will share the screen with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the Tamil action-drama 'Vettaiyan'.

Arjun Rampal has several films in the pipeline, including 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' and '3 Monkeys'.