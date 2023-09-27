Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note thanking well wishers for their outpour of love

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with AAP minister Raghav Chadha on September 24, expressed her delight for the reception and her marriage. On Wednesday, the actress penned a heartfelt note thanking her well-wishers for their outpour of love.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she posted a picture which said: “Raghav and I just wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had a chance to respond to each message personally (life’s been a whirlwind as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

Concluding her statement, she wrote: “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you are all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more grateful. Love, Parineeti & Raghav”.

To celebrate her marriage and her joy, Parineeti had also recorded her own song tiled ‘O Piya’, a romantic mellifluous track which was both her ode to joy, and mark of her giddiness and merry delight upon taking the first steps to a new chapter in her life.

For the wedding celebrations, the couple celebrated it in full style and grandeur giving out a big fat spread with dazzling lights at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Some of the most prominent people in attendance included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

The couple marked their wedding celebrations with an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly, while for the vidaai, the song 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' from the iconic SRK and Kajol movie was playing.

