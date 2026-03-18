Sumathi Sathakam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The Telugu rural drama Sumathi Sathakam, which hit theatres earlier this year, is gearing up for its digital debut. The film, featuring Amardeep Chowdary in the lead role, will now be available for streaming soon.

The makers have officially confirmed that the movie will premiere online, starting March 19, 2026. The announcement was shared through the platform’s social media handles, creating fresh buzz around the film.

Actress Sayli M Chaudhari plays the female lead in this village-based drama. Directed by M M Naidu, the movie showcases a story rooted in rural life and emotions.

During its theatrical release in February, the film received a mixed response from audiences and critics. With its OTT release now approaching, there is renewed interest in how viewers will respond to the film on digital platforms.

The supporting cast includes familiar names like Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, JDV Prasad, and Mirchi Kiran, who play key roles in the film.

With its OTT premiere just around the corner, “Sumathi Sathakam” is expected to reach a wider audience and get a second chance to connect with viewers.

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