Dhurandhar 2 Telugu Premieres Cancelled Last Minute

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has run into last-minute issues ahead of its release. Reports reveal that Telugu premiere shows of the film have been cancelled in several locations, disappointing fans who were eagerly waiting for early screenings.

The problem reportedly began after leading multiplex chain PVR halted bookings for regional language versions, including Telugu. As a result, many paid premiere shows scheduled a day before the release were either cancelled or temporarily removed from ticketing platforms.

Dhurandhar 2 was planned as a pan-India film and was set to release in multiple languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada due to huge demand from South Indian audiences. However, the sudden stoppage of bookings has raised concerns about the film’s release management.

Industry sources suggest that the issue could be due to delays in delivering the final version of the film. There are reports that the movie’s content, especially the second half, was not fully ready on time, which may have forced theatre chains to pause premiere screenings.

Despite this setback, the film continues to generate massive buzz across the country. Advance bookings have been strong, with lakhs of tickets already sold and collections reaching impressive figures even before release.

The film is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with festive occasions like Ugadi and Eid. Makers are expected to resolve the issues soon so that regular shows can proceed smoothly without further disruptions.

Overall, while the cancellation of Telugu premieres has disappointed fans, the strong advance bookings indicate that Dhurandhar 2 is still set for a powerful opening at the box office.