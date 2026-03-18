Dhurandhar 2 First Review from Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked major buzz with his strong reaction to Dhurandhar 2, describing it as a cinematic experience far beyond anything seen before. He compared the film’s scale and impact to Sholay, saying it feels like “Sholay multiplied many times over.”

According to Varma, the film delivers an extraordinary blend of storytelling, visuals, and sound design that creates a powerful emotional and psychological impact on viewers. He believes the movie has the potential to redefine how audiences experience cinema.

A Film That Redefines Standards

Varma noted that the film stands out not just for its technical brilliance but also for its influence on audience engagement and box office expectations. He suggested that the excitement around the film, both in theatres and on social media, reflects a shift in how modern films are perceived.

He went on to say that after watching “Dhurandhar 2,” even classic films starting from Mughal-e-Azam may seem less impactful in comparison, highlighting the scale at which this new film operates.

Beginning of a New Era in Cinema

The director described the film as the start of a fresh phase in filmmaking, where traditional styles may no longer hold the same relevance. He emphasized that every frame, sound, and emotion in the movie has been crafted to leave a lasting impression, pushing cinematic boundaries further than before.

Spotlight on the Director

Varma also showered praise on the film’s director, Aditya Dhar, stating that his work could redefine the very meaning of direction in cinema. He boldly remarked that the concept of a “director” might one day be associated with Dhar’s approach to filmmaking.

In a surprising statement, Varma even suggested that globally acclaimed filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan should watch the film at the earliest to fully grasp its significance.

A Cinematic Moment to Watch

With such high praise coming from an established filmmaker, “Dhurandhar 2” has quickly become one of the most talked-about projects. Whether it lives up to these expectations remains to be seen, but it has certainly captured the attention of film lovers.

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