Subham Movie Twitter Review: Samantha's movie gets positive response!

May 09, 2025, 09:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first production effort 'Subham' is released today, and the audience is coming out with their reviews on Twitter. The initial response is positive overall, with the viewers hailing the film's new approach towards the horror-comedy genre.

Twitterers have termed 'Subham' a "fun, entertaining, and refreshing film" that combines mild thrills with a lot of laughter and is an ideal family entertainer. People have enjoyed the film's uncomplicated yet interesting plot, which pokes fun at the 90s craze for daily soaps.

Though a majority of reviews have been positive, a few viewers have pointed out that the film's pace declines in the second half. Nevertheless, these small issues have not impacted the general entertainment of the film.

The film has been appreciated for having a subtle message without being preachy by fans. Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cameo has been well-received by audiences.

Overall, the Twitter reviews indicate that 'Subham' is an entertaining and enjoyable movie that's ideal for a family viewing.

