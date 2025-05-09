Subham Movie Twitter Review: Samantha's movie gets positive response!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first production effort 'Subham' is released today, and the audience is coming out with their reviews on Twitter. The initial response is positive overall, with the viewers hailing the film's new approach towards the horror-comedy genre.

Twitterers have termed 'Subham' a "fun, entertaining, and refreshing film" that combines mild thrills with a lot of laughter and is an ideal family entertainer. People have enjoyed the film's uncomplicated yet interesting plot, which pokes fun at the 90s craze for daily soaps.

Though a majority of reviews have been positive, a few viewers have pointed out that the film's pace declines in the second half. Nevertheless, these small issues have not impacted the general entertainment of the film.

The film has been appreciated for having a subtle message without being preachy by fans. Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cameo has been well-received by audiences.

Overall, the Twitter reviews indicate that 'Subham' is an entertaining and enjoyable movie that's ideal for a family viewing.

#Subham@Samanthaprabhu2 starts off her productions with a little gem that TFI could be proud of and something we could boast about and showcase. Extremely enjoyable from start to finish with a message that never goes overboard and subtly delivered. Subham is a winner !!! pic.twitter.com/WuGaKAjwaz — The Vincible 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@TheVincible) May 8, 2025

#Subham story had so much potential on Paper But....... I know why #Samantha produced it!

Loved the entertaining and few thrilling moments. My heart couldn't accept the fact that It could've been so much better❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Un4A4TvRtK — Vishnu Writess (@VWritessss) May 7, 2025

#Subham that was a Laugh ride 🤣🤣♥️

Time pass excellent one for some sort of relief pic.twitter.com/Rubz7KBECm — Dᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰ ᴮᴬᵀᴴ❤️‍🔥🔥 (@nameisvishnu45) May 8, 2025

Show completed:- #Subham My rating 3/5 A true summer family entertainer

Go with your family and enjoy 😉 Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 Positives :-

Cast

Runtime

Story Negatives :-

Nothing ( IMO )#SubhamOnMay9 pic.twitter.com/VKvMWMkyuc — venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) May 8, 2025

Watched #Subham paid premiere in Kakinada SP Anand Cinemas 7:00PM show.@Samanthaprabhu2 as Maya 🖤 cute!

Producer Sam has made it! 👸🏻🥳🫡

Horror Comedy Thriller

Never before genre

Comedy is sooparrrr & New Concept Horror#Subham Only for Sammyyyyy 🤍 pic.twitter.com/93BByKMyFz — Maniteja (@Manitejakutchu2) May 8, 2025

Just stepped out of the theatre after watching #Subham, and what a delightful surprise it turned out to be!

It’s not your usual comedy — it’s a wonderfully weird, heartwarming ride packed with innocence and inventive storytelling. @Samanthaprabhu2#Subham pic.twitter.com/HKX8v68HTC — SruSam❤️ (@Srusam2) May 8, 2025

