Kerala SSLC Result 2025 today: Check your 10th Results here!

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th exam results for 2024-25 on May 9, 2025. The results will be declared officially in a press meet at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, and students can view their marks online through several websites.

When and Where to Check the Results

The Kerala SSLC result will be uploaded on various official websites, which are:

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

How to Download the Marksheet

To download the marksheet, follow these steps:

Go to any of the above-mentioned official websites.

Tap on the SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 link.

Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other login credentials.

View and download your provisional scorecard.

Take a printout for reference.

Details Given on the Scorecard

The downloaded result will contain the following details:

Student's Name

Registration Number

School Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Subject-wise Marks and Total Marks

Pass/Fail Status

Last Year's Performance

Last year, Kerala achieved a remarkable pass rate of 99.69% in SSLC exams. As many as 4.25 lakh students sat for the exam, and 71,831 students got A+ grades in all subjects. The Pala education region hit the headlines with a 100% pass percentage, setting an example of excellence in public schooling.

Important Note

The downloaded result is temporary, and the students have to fetch their original marksheet and documents from school. We wish all the students good luck with the results!

