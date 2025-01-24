Sobhita Dhulipala in Delhi: What Does She Do When She's in National Capital!?

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared a glimpse of her visit to Delhi with her followers on Instagram. In her story, she posted a mirror selfie of herself in a blue dress while staying at a hotel. She simply captioned the photo, “When in Delhi,” but didn’t share the reason for her trip.

Earlier this week, Sobhita celebrated her movie Monkey Man receiving a BAFTA nomination. The film also topped Rotten Tomatoes’ list of Best Reviewed Movies. The actress shared her excitement on social media, saying, “AM I DREAMIN OR WHAT HOLY ….. - A Bafta nomination. - Rotten tomatoes best reviewed action and adventure film 2024. #IndieForLife.” The film was nominated for Best Action and Adventure Movie alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, Rebel Ridge, and Twisters. Monkey Man, an action thriller directed by Dev Patel, tells the story of an ex-convict trying to find redemption in a chaotic world. Dev Patel also stars in the film, alongside Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, and others.

In December 2024, Sobhita married actor Naga Chaitanya in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Chiranjeevi, NTR, Nayanthara, and Mahesh Babu attending. Sobhita and Chaitanya shared their wedding moments on Instagram, including pictures of various ceremonies such as the Havan and Jaimaala rituals. The couple seemed to enjoy the Jaimaala ceremony, playfully trying to put the garland around each other's neck. This was Sobhita’s first marriage and Chaitanya’s second, as he was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.